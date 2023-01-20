CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police are asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Tanvi Marupally was last seen on Tuesday at Conway Junior High School heading toward the bus pickup area. The 5 foot 5 inch tall student with black hair and brown eyes did not board a bus but continued walking north on Davis Street.

Tanvi was last seen wearing a purple winter jacket, pink pullover, blue shirt and tan pants.

A police spokesperson said Tanvi did not carry any electronic device that would facilitate tracking her.

If spotted, please call the Conway Police Department at 501-450-6120.