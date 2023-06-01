CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Police Department will hold their annual Child Safety Fair this weekend to promote safety education.

The event will be held Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Conway Expo Center.

Officials said that this is a great opportunity for families in Faulkner County to learn about local resources pertaining to safety, health, and education.

Event planners said that law enforcement agencies, emergency medical service providers, local businesses and advocate groups are all invited to the fair.

A flyer promoting the event says that there will be public demonstrations, emergency vehicles and bicycle safety lessons. The flyer also shows that there will be activities, games and prizes for attendees.

For more information on the event, follow the department at Facebook.com/ConwayPD.