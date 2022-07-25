CONWAY, Ark. – Conway schools have another level of protection after recent police training.

Last week, the Conway Police Department participated in what it called “Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training” at Conway schools. Officers engaged in various responses to possible situations, including infiltration techniques, moving with and against a group, field care and a range of “what if” scenarios.

The training was hosted by Conway Public Schools, giving officers the opportunity not just to train in realistic environments, but to learn in the layout of Conway campuses.