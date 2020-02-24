Conway Police investigating fight with shots possibly fired, one injured in fight

UPDATE:
CONWAY, Ark.- Conway Police say one person was injured in the fight.
No one was hit by gunfire, according to police.
ORIGINAL STORY:
CONWAY, Ark.- Conway Police confirm they are investigating a fight that led to shots being fired.
It happened around 9 Monday morning at the Clifton Street Apartments.
Officials no one was hit by the gunfire.
Conway Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they did not find anyone involved in the fight, but they did find blood outside of the apartment.
Police say they made multiple traffic stops and found possible suspects.
The possible suspects are being questioned, police say.