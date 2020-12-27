Conway Police: Investigating possible homicide on Favre Lane

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark- The Conway Police Department says they’re Investigating a possible homicide on Farve Lane.

Police confirm they are questioning a person of interest at this time.

