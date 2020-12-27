Conway Police: Investigating possible homicide on Favre Lane

KLRT - FOX16.com
CONWAY, Ark- The Conway Police Department says they’re Investigating a possible homicide on Farve Lane.
Police confirm they are questioning a person of interest at this time.
Your Conway Police Department is investigating a possible homicide off Favre Lane. Detectives are questioning someone at this time. More details to follow as this case develops. pic.twitter.com/K8pdeux4S1— Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) December 27, 2020
