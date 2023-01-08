CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police said Sunday morning they are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.

Shortly after 7:15 a.m., officials with the Conway Police Department said officers were investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of Keathley Drive.

Police said that three people are being treated for gunshot wounds from the shooting.

Authorities said that this is an active investigation, and that no more information will be released at this time.

Drivers and nearby residents are expected to see a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.