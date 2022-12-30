CONWAY, Ark. – Officials with the Conway Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in a Monday shooting.

CPD officials said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 31-year-old Timothy D. Allen in connection with the incident, which happened on the 300 block of Helen Street.

Allen was transported and booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center after his arrest.

Police said Allen is facing charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and interference with emergency communications.