Conway police searching for vehicle after purse snatching at Walmart on Skyline Drive

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway Police are searching for a vehicle after a purse snatching in the parking lot of the Walmart on Skyline Drive Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. after a woman walked out of the store, a man in the parking lot approached her and snatched the purse from her. The victim received minor injuries.

The suspect, described as a Black man, then escaped by getting into a maroon Ford Focus which quickly left the area. There was no description of the getaway driver.

If you have any information about this case please call the detective division at 501-450-6130.