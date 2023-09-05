CONWAY, Ark. – Conway is getting some major cash to improve a heavily-trafficked road, making it safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The city was awarded a $3 million grant from Metro Plan to make improvements to Salem Road.

Terry Coddington, who cycles in the city, said the stretch of road is often avoided by those on feet or pedals.

“You can see it’s very busy, not really designed with cyclists in mind,” Coddington explained.

City of Conway spokesperson Bobby Kelly said Salem Road is a stretch of pavement feared by many because of its high traffic and lack of sidewalks.

“It’s not up to current modern standards,” Kelly noted. “It’s just a two-lane with an open ditch and no bike lanes.”

City officials said the plan was to use the grant money to pay for a pedestrian underpass, add bike lanes, connect sidewalks to neighborhoods and add a turning lane.

“Connectivity, accessibility, and safety all kind of go hand-in-hand, and we can do all we can, but infrastructure plays a big role in that,” Kelly said.

The city said the project will begin soon and take about nine to 12 months to complete.

“Pretty soon, with all these projects as they all come together, you’ll be able to walk or bike to just about anywhere you want to,” Kelly said.

Conway is one of many cities awarded grants through Metro Plan. Other projects awarded grants are:

Austin – Hwy 38 / N Lincoln Traffic Signal

Benton – Southwest Trail

Bryant – SW Trail Connector

Cabot – Region Greenways Phase 2 & 3

Greenbrier – Highway 65 Overpass

Little Rock – Broadway Street & Markham Street Road Diet

Maumelle – Club Manor Corridor Improvements

North Little Rock – Crystal Hill Reconstruction

Sherwood – Central Arkansas Greenway

Wrightsville – Hwy 145

Pulaski County – Southwood Trail

Saline County – Southwood Trail

More information on each grant awarded can be found on MetroPlan.org.