Conway Regional Health System obtains ownership of Renaissance Women’s Center

CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Regional Health System now has ownership of Renaissance Women’s Center, effective on August 3.

As of August 3, Conway Regional Health System will manage and oversee all operations of the Renaissance Women’s Center. The people who currently practice and will remain at the location includes:

Michael Wood, MD

Courtney Sick, MD

Megan Moix, APRN

Kala Slayton, MD has joined the practice as of August 10

No changes are expected as a result of the transition. The staff and providers of the women’s center will join the staff of Conway Regional.

“We are excited about this partnership with Conway Regional. This opportunity allows our clinic and Conway Regional to continue growing together to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Michael Wood, MD. “Our goal at the Renaissance Women’s Center is unchanged and that is to provide compassionate, personal attention to each patient through each phase of her life: preteen, adolescent, adulthood, pregnancy, and menopause.”

The center is located at 2300 Robinson Ave., next door to the Conway Regional Medical Center campus. The center offers obstetrics, gynecological, and in-office procedures with the physicians delivering babies and performing outpatient and inpatient surgical services at Conway Regional Medical Center.

“Partnerships are what make our community successful and organization stronger,” said Matt Troup, President, and CEO of Conway Regional Health System. “After a long-standing relationship with Renaissance Women’s Center and their physicians, the time was right for us to come together in a more formal way. Since its opening, RWC has taken great pride in the services they provide and the reputation they’ve built over many years. We will endeavor to retain that pursuit of excellence and compassion. This clinic will be physician-led and we want them to be very engaged in its day-to-day operations. Partnerships and alignment can take many forms and employment are just one of the many ways we accomplish that end. We have been and will continue to be closely aligned with all the OB-Gyns in Conway.”