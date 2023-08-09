LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An impasse between a central Arkansas healthcare provider and an insurer has ended.

Conway Regional announced Wednesday that it had come to a multi-year agreement with UnitedHealthcare. As a result of the agreement, patients covered by UnitedHealthcare will return to in-network coverage with the health services provider beginning Aug. 15.

Conway Regional terminated its agreement with United on July 1, citing reimbursement rates.

The agreement means that more than 220 physicians and health service providers have returned to in-network status.

Conway Regional president and CEO Matt Troup said the agreement was a means to provide better access to care.

“Our priority has always been the well-being of patients and ensuring the long-term viability of the health system,” Troup said in a statement. “Resolution with United allows Conway Regional to maintain the access to care our patients deserve.”

Conway Regional provides health care across a seven-county central Arkansas region, including through a 170-bed medical center in Conway.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest health insurer in the United States by revenue, which was $286 billion in 2021.