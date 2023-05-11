CONWAY, Ark. – Mother nature strikes again in Conway after a massive tree fell and landed on a lady’s home on Davis Street at around 6 a.m.

Conway officials said the tree that crushed her home was 600 years old.

Emergency crews said it was the heavy rain that caused the tree to fall. Thankfully the homeowner is okay.

“A big crack and then a thump,” is how Karen Collins describes the sound of a tree falling.

Collins lives across the street from where this particular tree fell and says the first thing that went through her mind when she heard about what happened was ‘I hope the sisters are okay.’

According to the family of the victims, two sisters live in 2 separate homes on this plot.

The home that wasn’t hit undestroyed house is where they grew up.

The destroyed home was built for the victim, who was sitting on her bed when the tree came through her bedroom.

Collins says trees falling are a reoccurring problem in Conway.

It’s going to happen and it’s usually through April through June 1. It’s just so much rain and the wind is so strong.

Collins says she’s had multiple trees fall on her through the 15 years of living on Davis Street. She recently had one fall in September, but the damage was much less destructive than her neighbors.

“It took out all kinds of rose bushes and a playhouse and a swing set, but it missed the house.”

She says with this happening so frequently, it takes time to clean up. In late April one of her neighbors had a massive tree fall.

It took almost 3 weeks to get a service to come chop it up and move it because they’re so busy.”

The Voegele Tree Service in Conway said they are backed up until mid-June with jobs, but emergency jobs come first.

Voegele says on Friday morning they’ll come out to start removing the tree from the home on Davis Street.