Conway School District hands out 1,000 food boxes for students

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway School District is doing what it can to help students and parents during the mandatory school closures.

The district rushed a grant in order to build 1,000 food boxes for students that included five breakfasts and five lunches. In less than two hours all the boxes were gone. The district was shocked by the response.

“That’s what was heartbreaking to see that there were cars in line, to see cars coming, people going to their schools saying what can we do. But there are lots of community resources. We’ve had churches reaching out to us since we posted that there were no more boxes. So I know there is food availability,” said Heather Kendrick with the district.

The district did pass out flyers with information on food resources to parents.