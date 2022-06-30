CONWAY, Ark – The City of Conway City Council, in its regular session June 28, approved a $15 minimum pay packages for all non-uniformed full-time employees.

The package had been advanced to the council by its salary survey review committee earlier that night.

The same package established a $13 per hour minimum for part-time city employees. At the same time, the council approved a pay package for employees paid below the scale for employees in other cities, using Arkansas Municipal League figures. It goes into effect July 1.

The ordinance passed unanimously after it was presented by its sponsor, Alderman David Grimes, who also headed the salary survey review committee. Grimes, in presenting the package to the city council, said that the city must compete, not just with the market, but with other cities in attracting and retaining employees.

Just last month down Interstate 40, Little Rock city leaders approved a $15 minimum pay floor for its employees, with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. saying the move would make sure the “city remains a competitive employer.”

Grimes presented to the council that the payroll change would impact 34 city employees, 23 of whom were below the $15 minimum, and would cost the city $208,000 per year, or $104,000 for the remainder of 2022.

“It’s always a good thing when we can give our employees more money,” Grimes said after the ordinance was passed.

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry thanked Grimes “for his yeoman work” in making the salary survey.