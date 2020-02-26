Conway student accused of making threats to school arrested by police

CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway High student was arrested on Feb. 24 after threatening to shoot up his school multiple times.

Officers with the Conway Police Department spoke with Mental Health Technician, Clarence Carter who had been seeing the 19-year-old TI Ham for the past three months as part of a therapy program through the school.

Carter said Ham only spoke of shooting up the school and killing his father every day.

In the past couple of days the threats had gotten more specific.

According to Carter, Ham told him he would use his own rifle with 30 rounds, use 29 and save the last one for him.

Ham also told Carter he wouldn’t serve time in jail if he did the crime because he was ruled mentally incompetent.

Carter also mentioned Ham had told him if he doesn’t graduate, he would definitely shoot up the school and he wants to before the end of the year, which is in a few months.

Based on the threats Carter told police Ham was taken into custody and will be held at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Unit Two for booking.

Ham has been charged with Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.