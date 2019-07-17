Conway woman grabs scissors when boyfriend tries to choke her, says police report; Both arrested

CONWAY, Ark. – A local woman faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she tried to stab her boyfriend with scissors. The man is also facing an aggravated assault charge after the woman told police he tried to choke her.

The Conway Police Department says T’Keyah Meabon, 25, and Cameron Lattimore, 24, got into an argument early Sunday (July 14) at their home on Dennison Street.

The police report shows each individual told officers a different story about what happened. Meabon told them she was asleep in her own room (because they had separated) when Lattimore started “messing with her and telling her to go into his room.”

Police say Meabon tried to leave, causing Lattimore to get very angry and try to throw her out of the home. Meabon told police Lattimore started choking her and said that’s when she grabbed the scissors “because she didn’t know what else to do and couldn’t breathe.”

In Lattimore’s version, he told police he did go into Meabon’s room but then went to sleep in his own room. He said she woke him up and came at him with scissors and he “wrapped her up to try and keep her from stabbing him.”

Police say the scissors were on the floor in Lattimore’s room and his door appeared to be kicked in.

Both Lattimore and Meabon were arrested and taken into custody. Both were released on bond the next day.