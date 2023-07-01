NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cooling centers in central Arkansas continue to be open during the hottest hours of the day as the triple digit temperatures continue.

In North Little Rock, people are invited to gather at the center at 2700 Willow Street from 1 to 6 P.M. Sunday.

Rodney Ellis of the North Little Rock Cooling Center said that they have snacks, water, food, tv’s and more available to those in need.

“We have snacks, we have chips, bottled water, granola bars, a comfortable area,” Ellis said. “We also have a tv area, they can watch the news, keep up with current events, we also have cots if they want to come in and get a rest.”

Ellis said around 8 to 15 people have been using the cooling center during the hottest part of the past few days.