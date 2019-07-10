Cooling centers open in LR, NLR

LITTLE ROCK/NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cooling centers are opening up as extreme heat moves into Central Arkansas.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The City of Little Rock offers these four locations today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days:

Dunbar Community Center – 1001 W. 16th

East Little Rock Community Center – 2500 East 6th St.

Southwest Community Center – 6401 Baseline Rd.

West Central Community Center – 4521 John Barrow Rd.

Parks and Recreation staff will be on hand at each of these facilities to assist citizens and provide them with a place to get out of the heat, water to drink and rest room facilities.

In North Little Rock, a Heat Relief Center (HRC) is open at the city’s community center (2700 Willow St.). Hours are Wednesday and Thursday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The North Little Rock HRC encourages visitors to bring their own food, drinks and entertainment (books, cards, games, etc.). Vending machines are available to purchase items and a water fountain is also available.