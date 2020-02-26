Update: Woman in Mayflower who claims she had Coronavirus virus is cleared, charges pending

Update:

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — The Mayflower Police Department has confirmed that the female who caused concern during a court session earlier today has been cleared of having the Coronavirus.

Criminal charges are pending.

Original Story:

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – A local courtroom has been cleared by order of a judge after a woman reportedly claimed to have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.

It happened Wednesday morning at the local district court.

The Mayflower Police Department issued this post on its Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon:

“The Faulkner County District Court in Mayflower was ordered to be evacuated by the Judge this morning due to a female who made claims that she may have potentially been exposed to the Coronavirus during a commercial flight. Medical Personnel are on scene and Ashmore Drive is shut down until further notice. At this time we have no reason to be believe the public is in any danger. The State Health Department is also involved. Thank you all for the multiple calls of concern. If any additional concerns that the public needs to be made aware of arises, we will get that information out ASAP. Have a great day!”

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has released this statement about the incident:

“ADH is aware of the situation in Mayflower. We are working with health care providers to assess the person to determine if they have a communicable disease. Our process is to gather information from the patient and health care provider to determine if a patient has symptoms, and if they do, when those symptom started and if there is any travel history. We also encourage evaluation for more common diseases, such as the flu. Those considered at risk for Covid-19 have traveled to areas of concern within 14 days, or have been in close contact with someone who has traveled to areas of concern and developed symptoms within the last 14 days. There are currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state. If there is a risk to Arkansans being exposed to the virus here, we will communicate that as quickly as possible.”