PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County coroner’s office on Thursday confirmed the death of a teen on Tuesday due to an incident involving fireworks.

Officials from the coroner’s office confirmed the identity of the victim as 14-year-old Christian Molden.

There was no information made available by authorities on the circumstances of the Molden’s death other than the involvement of fireworks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.