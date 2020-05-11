Corps lifts small craft advisory for Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lifts the small craft advisory

for the Arkansas River. Small-craft advisories are issued when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per

second. While flows have receded, Corps officials urge boaters to always use caution when on

the river.

Before setting out in a pleasure craft, dress for the weather, check flow conditions, and

file a float plan with friends or family. Always wear a life jacket, and never operate a boat while

intoxicated. Give commercial towboats an extra-wide berth for safety’s sake. They are heavier

than freight trains and not nearly as maneuverable as pleasure boats. It can take a towboat more

than a half-mile to stop.

More information about the Corps and daily river data can be found at

www.about.me/usacelittlerock or the Corps’ mobile app, which can be found in mobile app

stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.