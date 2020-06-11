Corps reopens swim beaches on Lake Dardanelle

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News release) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Russellville Site Office has

reopened swim beaches at Piney Bay and Shoal Bay parks located on Lake Dardanelle. The swim

beaches no longer have a higher than acceptable level of E. coli.

Two acceptable water samples from each beach are required by the Health Department prior

to reopening a swim beach. The temporary closures were the result of higher than acceptable E. coli

levels that were found during routine testing conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health.

For more information about how beaches are tested as well as a complete list of closed beaches, you

can visit the ADH website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programsservices/topics/arkansas-swim-beach-program.

For more information, please contact the Russellville Site Office at 501-340-1762, Monday

through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on

Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at

www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.