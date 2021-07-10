Costco gas station opens up just ahead of Little Rock store opening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Shoppers are still just under 10 days away from the opening of the first Costco in Arkansas, but some of the savings are already being made available from the wholesale club.

The store’s Costco gas station opened on Wednesday, allowing members to fill up their tanks as the main store finalizes construction.

The station is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

According to the store manager, the Little Rock location is the companies 500th gas station.

Costco staff were also out on Saturday signing up new members ahead of the full opening coming up on Wednesday, July 21.