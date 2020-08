NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Councilwoman Debi Ross is joining the race for Mayor of North Little Rock.

“After much encouragement, I am excited to begin my campaign for Mayor,” said Ross. “Over the past several months it has become clear that the voters of North Little Rock are seeking an experienced, noncontroversial candidate who can lead our city into the future. I hope to fill that void and be a reasonable

voice for all citizens.”