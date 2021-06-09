Counties with the lowest home prices in Arkansas

The real estate market is booming right now thanks to low interest rates, a flood of millennial buyers, and shrinking inventory. The median cost of a home has increased 20% year over year, hitting $347,500, according to a report released in April 2020 by real estate listing website Redfin. These high asking costs—while good for sellers—are pricing many buyers out of the market entirely.

But all things are not equal when it comes to real estate in the United States.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Arkansas. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

Keep reading to discover which county in Arkansas has the lowest home prices.

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Cross County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $334 (8.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $364

– Median home value in 2020: $90,200

– Ranked #457 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pike County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $330 (7.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $358

– Median home value in 2020: $89,000

– Ranked #435 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#28. Mississippi County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $328 (8.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $360

– Median home value in 2020: $88,600

– Ranked #414 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sevier County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $327 (5.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $345

– Median home value in 2020: $88,400

– Ranked #408 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Izard County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $321 (9.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $355

– Median home value in 2020: $86,700

– Ranked #375 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#25. Columbia County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $318 (11.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $361

– Median home value in 2020: $85,800

– Ranked #347 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hempstead County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $315 (9.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $346

– Median home value in 2020: $85,000

– Ranked #321 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Sharp County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $313 (11.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $353

– Median home value in 2020: $84,600

– Ranked #309 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#22. Jefferson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $310 (13.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $359

– Median home value in 2020: $83,800

– Ranked #296 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Poinsett County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $304 (7.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $328

– Median home value in 2020: $82,100

– Ranked #264 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Little River County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $302 (3.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $314

– Median home value in 2020: $81,700

– Ranked #255 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $300 (4.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $315

– Median home value in 2020: $81,100

– Ranked #248 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lawrence County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $298 (9.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $330

– Median home value in 2020: $80,500

– Ranked #232 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ashley County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $297 (4.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $311

– Median home value in 2020: $80,100

– Ranked #229 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Scott County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $296 (6.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $317

– Median home value in 2020: $80,000

– Ranked #225 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#15. Ouachita County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $292 (7.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $314

– Median home value in 2020: $78,900

– Ranked #200 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#14. Lincoln County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $290 (8.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $317

– Median home value in 2020: $78,300

– Ranked #190 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lee County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $287 (9.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $317

– Median home value in 2020: $77,600

– Ranked #179 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#12. Phillips County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $274 (7.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $297

– Median home value in 2020: $74,100

– Ranked #141 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $273 (5.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $290

– Median home value in 2020: $73,800

– Ranked #136 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Desha County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $273 (0.0% greater than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $273

– Median home value in 2020: $73,700

– Ranked #134 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Calhoun County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $272 (9.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $302

– Median home value in 2020: $73,400

– Ranked #129 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#8. Chicot County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $271 (1.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $274

– Median home value in 2020: $73,100

– Ranked #125 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Prairie County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $262 (11.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $296

– Median home value in 2020: $70,600

– Ranked #102 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jackson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $258 (11.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $291

– Median home value in 2020: $69,800

– Ranked #95 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Woodruff County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $258 (10.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $288

– Median home value in 2020: $69,600

– Ranked #92 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Nevada County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $257 (8.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $281

– Median home value in 2020: $69,500

– Ranked #91 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Canva

#3. Lafayette County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $251 (9.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $276

– Median home value in 2020: $67,700

– Ranked #69 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#2. St. Francis County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $251 (9.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $276

– Median home value in 2020: $67,700

– Ranked #70 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Monroe County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $238 (15.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $280

– Median home value in 2020: $64,400

– Ranked #55 out of 3,120 counties nationwide