Court allows part of Little Rock schools lawsuit to proceed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lawsuit over Arkansas’ ongoing control of the Little Rock School District can move forward.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed part of the lawsuit parents filed challenging the state’s decision to place limits on the Little Rock School Board when the district was returned to local control.

But justices said another part of the case challenging the laws allowing the state’s limits can move forward.

The state took over the district in 2015 because of lagging test scores.

The state Board of Education voted in 2019 to return the district to local control, but with some limits.