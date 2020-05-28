COVID-19 cases in minors spike

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As positive COVID-19 cases continue trickling in, we are getting a look at the trends for these positive cases.

Since day one, the state has broken down the cases by age group.​

Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the growth in each age group.​

“The growth rate between the ages of zero and 17 that thinks they are invincible from the virus, invincible from any harm in life that is typical of that age group,” the governor said. “Cases grew from 190 on May 17 to 278, a 46% increase in the zero to 17 age group. Eighteen to 24, 65, and overgrew 15 percent. So this is just a reminder the virus impacts all age groups.”​

Governor Hutchinson said these increases are from a one-week time span.​

We spoke with people at a North Little Rock Skatepark to get their take on the increases.​

“I don’t really see a lot of people protecting themselves when they are out in public,” said Chaden Hall, skateboarding, “Teenagers are going to go out and try and enjoy themselves. That’s the main thing, I mean that’s what I’m doing.”​

Chaden Hall is a 19-year-old and says while people at the skatepark try to be safe, its easy to forget when you’re in the zone.​

“There’s times when everybody is apart from each other then there’s times when we kind of forget it and we’re all bunched up,” said Chaden Hall.​

Governor Hutchinson talked about teens during his daily briefing saying, “That believes they are totally invincible from the virus.”​

Zero to 17 year old’s had had the largest increase in positive cases in one week, compared to any other age group during the safe time period.​

“65 and over was a 15 percent increase which tells me they are being very careful,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.​

“I do think older people are being safer,” said Austin Massa, Skateboarder.​

Austin Massa isn’t a teen but does skate with them. After looking at the case increases, the thinks there’s an easy explanation.​

“Early on, the word was that older people were more susceptible to this virus and so older people were taking it more seriously out the gate whereas the younger people were like ‘oh I don’t have anything to worry about, I’m going to go socialize with my friends’ and now we’re here,” said Austin Massa, Skateboarding.​

Both Massa and Hall said there could be more PPE at skateparks.​

“I just can’t wait for it to be over, I’m going to be honest with you,” said Hall.​