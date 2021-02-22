COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases dip below 5,000, nearly 4,000 vaccinations in last day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases in Arkansas drop to under 5,000 as the country surpasses 500,000 dead due to COVID-19.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported nearly 4,000 new vaccinations delivered over last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 245 new cases for a total of 315,759 cases.

There are 4,899 active cases; 588 hospitalized, which is up 11 from Sunday; 109 on ventilators, which is down 5 from Sunday.

6 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,363

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are

Pulaski, 34

Garland, 21

Benton, 18

Pope, 16

Sevier and White with 13 each.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: