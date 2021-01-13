COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 2,400 new cases, 65 deaths in 24-hour period

LITTLE ROCK – With an increase of 2,467 new cases in a 24-hour period Governor Hutchinson urges Arkansans to continue wearing masks and keep social distancing.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,467 new cases for a total of 262,020 cases.

25,095 active cases were reported. There are 1,362 hospitalized in the state, which is up eight from Tuesday. 255 on ventilators, which is up 4 from Tuesday.

65 deaths were added today, for a total of 4,186 deaths.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 378

Benton, 284

Washington, 269

Sebastian, 152

Faulkner, 108

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: