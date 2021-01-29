COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccine distribution seeing steady increase as active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas saw another decline in hospitalizations around the state as more than 15,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given. Gov. Hutchinson notes that the state has given out more than 84,000 doses to the state.

“Today we saw a decrease of over 450 new cases from this time last week. We have also distributed over 84,000 doses of vaccine in the past week.” Gov. Hutchinson

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,707 new cases for a total of 292,563 cases.

The ADH reported 17,326 active cases and 951 hospitalized, which is down 45 from Thursday.

There are 144 patients on ventilators, which is up 1 from Thursday. 47 new deaths added today, for a total of 4,831.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 271

Benton, 171

Washington, 147

Sebastian, 89

Faulkner, 74

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: