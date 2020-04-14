COVID-19 making way through AR state prison systems, family members concerned

1  of  2
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – COVID-19 is now making its way through the state prison system and family members of inmates are concerned.

Just today Dr. Nate Smith with the Department of Health said 6% of our cases come from our state prison system.

The Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in Little Rock has 44 cases and the concern of spread is growing. We spoke with the mother of an inmate at the facility.

“It’s terrible you can’t sleep you cry all the time I mean it’s just very nerve racking and it’s killing me. There is nothing I can do,” said Lisa Mitchell the mother of an inmate.

All inmates are currently being tested at CACC. Tune in at 9 o’clock to hear from the inmate.

