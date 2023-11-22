MAUMELLE, Ark. – Fire crews are currently on scene of an apartment fire in Maumelle Wednesday morning.

The Maumelle Fire Department and the North Little Rock Fire Department are working the fire, which appears to be at Millwood Apartments located at 200 Millwood Circle.

Images from the scene show that the fire destroyed the roof of at least one building in the complex.

Apartment fire at 200 Millwood Circle Maumelle, AR. We just arrived at the scene and are working to learn more. #BREAKING #ARnews pic.twitter.com/QG4BXGcOqJ — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) November 22, 2023

Fire officials have not released any information on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.