LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews are responding to a fire at a Little Rock restaurant Friday afternoon.

Teams from the Little Rock Fire Department responded to Sims Bar-B-Que at 7601 Geyer Springs Road just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters are not reporting any injuries at the scene but indicated that there was significant damage to the structure.

#BREAKING Little Rock Fire Department is fighting a fire at SIMS Bar-B-Que on Geyer Springs Rd. @FOX16News @KARK4News pic.twitter.com/Sn4F7LEnLh — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) May 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.