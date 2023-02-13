LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 440 near Clinton National Airport that involves a school bus.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the six-vehicle crash happened around 4:37 p.m.

ARDOT is reporting an injury at the crash scene. A Little Rock Fire Department truck responded to the scene, and an LRFD official confirmed the bus from the Pulaski County Special School District.

The LRFD official noted there were 14 students on board the bus at the time with two of them possibly injured.

A PCSSD spokesperson confirmed the students are from Mills Middle School and Mills High School.

Officials said that there were five injuries, considered to be minor, in the incident, with one needing further attention. All students were transferred to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital as a safety precaution.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., ARDOT crews had cleared the scene and traffic was back to flowing like normal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.