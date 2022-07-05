LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews with the Little Rock Fire Department responded to a fire in a field next to Carver Elementary School Monday afternoon.

Officials with the department said the fire started just before 3:30 p.m. in a lot in the 2100 block of East 6th Street.

Just before 4 p.m., crews said that they were able to get the fire out. There is no word on damage to the field, but LRFD officials said there was no damage to the school or to its playground.

There is no word at this time from the LRFD on what a possible cause of the fire may be.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.