LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Emergency crews are responding to a report of a downed aircraft near the Clinton National Airport Wednesday.
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed they are responding to reports of a twin-engine plane down in an area between the airport and the 3M Little Rock plant.
Multiple agencies are responding to this incident now, including LRPD, Little Rock Fire Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Other state and federal agencies are expected to join in on the response and investigation.
According to Arkansas Storm Team meteorologist Par Walker, there were significant wind gusts near the airport around the time the crash was reported.
A neighbor near the scene of the crash told reporter Jessica Ranck that he heard a loud boom and saw smoke from the crash.
There is no word on injuries tied to this incident at this time. Around 1:20 p.m., LRPD officials that a preliminary investigation could not confirm any passenger information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.