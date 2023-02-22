LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Emergency crews are responding to a report of a downed aircraft near the Clinton National Airport Wednesday.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed they are responding to reports of a twin-engine plane down in an area between the airport and the 3M Little Rock plant.

Multiple agencies are responding to this incident now, including LRPD, Little Rock Fire Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Other state and federal agencies are expected to join in on the response and investigation.

#BREAKING PCSO is blocking off 3M Road following a plane crash. Emergency crews are on the scene. LRPD is reporting it is a twin engine plane. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/WjzKsk9DiY — Jessica Ranck (@JessicaRanckTV) February 22, 2023

According to Arkansas Storm Team meteorologist Par Walker, there were significant wind gusts near the airport around the time the crash was reported.

LIT experienced a wind gust from a thunderstorm of 46 mph at 12:02 p.m. This crash was likely weather-related. #ARNews #ARWX #ARStormTeam https://t.co/9jtsalFJww — Pat Walker 🌨 (@PatWalkerWX) February 22, 2023

This plane crashed around the same time high wind/rain rolled through the Metro.



Stay tuned for updates as our crews work to find out more about the crash. #ARwx #ARStormTeam https://t.co/22GE2fnY7Z — Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) February 22, 2023

A neighbor near the scene of the crash told reporter Jessica Ranck that he heard a loud boom and saw smoke from the crash.

#UPDATE just talked to a neighbor who says he was outside when the plane crashed. He says he heard a loud boom and then saw a plume of smoke. At that moment he said he knew something bad had happened. ⁦@KARK4News⁩ ⁦@FOX16News⁩ pic.twitter.com/cFZx3TbUhk — Jessica Ranck (@JessicaRanckTV) February 22, 2023

There is no word on injuries tied to this incident at this time. Around 1:20 p.m., LRPD officials that a preliminary investigation could not confirm any passenger information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.