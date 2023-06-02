MAUMELLE, Ark. – Crews in Maumelle are responding to a fire at an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

According to the Maumelle Police Department, the fire is at the Millwood’s Landing Apartments located at 200 Millwood Circle, just a block off of Maumelle Boulevard.

At least two buildings appeared to have damage to their roofs.

There was no word at this time if there were any injuries connected with the fire, and there was no information on if there was any risk of the fire spreading to any nearby structures.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.