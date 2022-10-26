JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Crews in Jefferson County are responding to reports of a wildfire Wednesday afternoon.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management reports that the fire is near Highway 79 and Rayhan Road near Pine Bluff.

Officials report that some homes in the area of the fire have been evacuated as of 1:30 p.m.

Emergency management teams are on the ground to notify residents who may be affected by this fire.

This latest blaze comes less than two days after another wildfire in Jefferson County that raged over hundreds of acres of ground just outside Pine Bluff.

A burn ban is still in effect for Jefferson County, and the Arkansas Forestry Commission still listed the county as being under an extreme risk of wildfire danger as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.