Criminal Investigations Division Investigating apparent suicide at PCRDF

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating an apparent suicide at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF).

Around 5:25 p.m. on July 7, a deputy assigned to the Detention Facility was conducting a routine security check when inmate Mark Morgan Peacock, 45, was found hanging in his locked single-person cell.

The deputy immediately started performing life-saving measures while the facility’s medical team responded. Peacock was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m. Peacock’s family has been notified.

It is routine practice for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division to investigate all deaths inside the Detention Facility.

The last suicide to occur in the PCRDF was in 2016.