Crop duster plane crashes in Jefferson County near Lake Atkins Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – At approximately 6:09 p.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to an area near Lake Atkins Road due to a plane crash. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a crop duster with the pilot, Alex Powell, a white male, trapped inside.

The pilot was removed from the plane by rescue and transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, who then took him to Little Rock.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration will continue the investigation.

