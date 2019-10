LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- While you’re at the Arkansas State Fair, Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is giving back to charity, and giving you a chance to crush for the cure.

For $1 per swing, you get a small or large sledgehammer and a pair of goggles to go at it on a clunker car.

The money goes towards cancer research.

They’ve donated $40,000 over the past six years.

They hope to raise that to $45,000 this year.