NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two current and three former Sylvan Hills High School students died in a car crash in Wyoming Sunday.

According to the Pulaski County Special School District, the students were traveling back to Arkansas from the Jackson Hole Bible College in Wyoming.

Officials have not released the identity of the victims at this time.

District leaders said that counseling will be available for students and staff in need.