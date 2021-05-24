Custom Craft Poultry brings 290 jobs to Little Rock with new processing plant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Custom Craft Poultry announced Monday they will be bringing 290 jobs to the capital city with the opening of their new poultry processing plant.

According to a news release, the company has repurposed the former Odom’s Tennessee Pride sausage plant on Asher Avenue and invested nearly $10 million in the project.

CEO Randell Smith says Custom Craft Poultry hopes to introduce new opportunities to the community.

“We are very proud of our facility in Batesville and look forward to the additional opportunities that Little Rock holds for team members and customers,” Smith said. “We are focused on providing the same quality and service our customers have grown to expect from our company. It will also provide a great employment opportunity for the people of Little Rock and surrounding areas.”

Custom Craft Poultry has been Arkansas-owned and operated since 2015.

According to the company, their Batesville site currently produces approximately 60 million pounds of poultry each year.

“It is always a great day when we see our homegrown businesses expand thanks to the hard work and dedication of their employees,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “I’m pleased to welcome Custom Craft to Little Rock and wish them well in the future.”

Company officials say with the 290 new jobs will bring the total number of employees in Batesville and Little Rock to nearly 500.

Custom Craft Poultry says the new Little Rock location will focus primarily on fresh chicken for food service and further processing.

While welcoming Custom Craft Poultry to “Little Rock’s vibrant business community”, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the company will bring high-quality jobs to an area of the city that needs more employment opportunities and make a big impact on the city’s effort to revitalize the Asher Avenue corridor.

“I am grateful for their investment and their friendship, and I look forward to working together to ensure the company’s success in Little Rock,” Scott said.