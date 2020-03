BIGELOW, Ark. – The daffodils are blooming on Wye Mountain.

The Wye Mountain Church says as of Wednesday, the field was approaching 70 percent bloomed.

Peak daffodils are this weekend and next week, during the 42nd Annual Wye Mountain Daffodil Festival, March 7-15.

The fun includes a new, expanded craft exhibition, expanded meal and concession offerings, plus weekend activities for kids and weekend live music.

Visit the Wye Mountain Church on Facebook (@wyemountainchurch) for more info.