Damgoode Pies closing Rivermarket location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rock City Eats reports after 5 years in operation, Damgoode Pies is planning to close their Rivermarket operation on March 15 according to a letter sent to all employees earlier this week.

Damgoode took over the prime location at 500 President Clinton Avenue in 2015 after the previous tenant, Boscos, closed. It was a unique spot in the Damgoode franchise, allowing them to focus on inside dining more with their fresh slice bar. They also took over the old Boscos brewing equipment and for several years ran their own line of Damgoode brews before quietly shutting that operation down last year.

The location ultimately was not able to manage the financial pressures of the large location according to the letter. The scale-back will leave Damgoode with two locations, Cantrell Rd and the Hillcrest spot, remaining.

No word on any impacts to the delivery area or any other changes with operations as a result of the closure. We will continue to monitor the changes and provide any updates when we can.