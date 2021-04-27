Danville High School makes top 50 in nationwide shoe contest

DANVILLE, Ark. — The Danville School District is the only school in Arkansas to make the top 50 in the 2021 Vans Custom Culture High School Shoe Contest.

The top 50 school shoes were selected by a panel of 500 people from Vans Shoes and their employees. Thousands of schools entered the contest this year.

This is the third year for Danville High School to make the final 50 nationwide.

The Grand Prize winner will win $50,000 for the High School Art Program, a concert with food for the school, and a prize package for the students who were involved in making the shoes, up to 20 students.

Voting began April 26, 2021 and goes through May 7, 2021. Anyone can vote for Danville High School’s Shoes.

Click HERE to cast your vote for the Danville High School Shoes.

This year there will also be four finalist runner-up prizes valued at $15,000 each.

Students on this year’s Vans Custom Culture High School Shoe Contest are: Frida Campos, Fernanda Tellez, Natasha Alicea, Averie Richardson, Jose Camacho, Cynthia Patricio, Halle Johnston, Lizzete Navarrete, Alondra Ponce, Allie Bottoms, Jaycee Green, Gabriel Lopez, Nathaly Ayala, Alina Lobato, Alexa Hernandez, Kaylin White, Adaline Brents, Lydia Stanley, Jasmine Tolentino, Vanessa Whala, and Jalene Tolbert.