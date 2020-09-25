Danville murder victim leaves behind two children

DANVILLE, Ark.– A family in Danville is experiencing heartache as the first homicide there in three years leaves them without their dad.

Police identify the victim as Jose Reyes Medel-Hernandez, 33.

Investigators found his body lying in the middle of the roadway on State Highway 10.

We talked to his family who says he was a friend to everyone he met.

“Just replaying it in my head every day is hard,” said Savannah Russo.

Russo has known Medel-Hernandez for a decade and he is the father of her two children. She says it breaks her heart to know they will know only know their father in memory.

“I feel so much anger it doesn’t make sense,” Russo said. “That’s the hard part for me that my children are having a hard time because they’re never going to see their dad.”

Police arrested Carlos Lopez-Pacheco. He s charged with first-degree murder. Investigators say Hernandez was severely cut following an alteraction.

“He was friends with everyone. He was such a loving person. He would give you the shirt off his back,” said Russo.

She says nothing will bring back and healing can only start with getting answers.

“I just want to know why, he was such a great person,” said Russo.

The family says they are raising money to send his body back to Mexico where he ban be buried near his dad.