DARDANELLE, Ark – Cleanup continues after a fire damaged several apartments in Dardanelle, more than a dozen people were temporarily displaced when officials say a fire started Thursday night.

City officials say it started around 6pm on Thursday night, the fire affected 6 units in total and 15 people were displaced at the River Oaks Apartment.

Dardanelle Mayor Jimmy Whitt says the fire started in one of the units.

“It was in the kitchen area above the stove and the ceiling.” Whitt adds to say how the fire was caused, “I haven’t been given the official report but it has to be an electrical [fire] according to what I’m being told by code enforcement.”

Whitt says the crews were at the scene for an hour and a half. Officials with the County thanking responding fire departments, Entergy, Pinnacle EMS, Dardanelle City Police Department, and other responding agencies for their aid.

Mari Brewer says she wasn’t at home when she got a devastating phone call.

“I got a phone call that your apartment is on fire. I’m just still shocked,” said Brewer.

Brewer says she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the damage the fire did to her apartment.

“The kitchen is just completely gone,” said Brewer.

Officials say a lot of the damage to the remaining units were cleaned up and they were able to turn the power back on, letting the people who were displaced move back in.

Tammy McMunn says she has been living at the apartment complex for years and because of the fire some of her belongings were damaged.

“[We had] water damage and are trying to get all the water out of it,” said McMunn.

McMunn says she was shocked when someone woke her up to get out of her home.

“They were banging on the door telling us there was a fire in the building. I was just really scared because we have babies in there,” said McMunn.

McMunn says she has 6 of her family members living with her and they were the first thing she thought of. She adds that she was thankful they all made it out safely.

Brewer says although most of her stuff is damaged she is happy no one was hurt.

“At the end of the day it’s stuff it hurts but its stuff everyone is healthy and safe,” said Brewer.

Whitt also says after talking with other officials they have said the fire is not under investigation and he is happy that no one was injured.