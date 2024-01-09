LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has appointed UA Little Rock head basketball coach Darrell Walker as the new director for the AMFA Foundation.

Walker has not only cultivated a 20-year professional career in coaching but is also an avid collector of African American contemporary art.

“Mr. Walker brings broad expertise on art, museums, and community to the AMFA Foundation,” AMFA Foundation Chair Warren Stephens said. “His strong leadership is evident from his successful career on the court, and his keen knowledge of today’s art world will help shape the future of the Foundation’s Collection.”

Walker started his career as a player, which included three years at the University of Arkansas and 10 seasons in the NBA. Walker also served as head coach for two different NBA franchises.

“I began collecting art created by African American artists over 30 years ago and have spent a lot of time getting to know artists and discovering new contemporary and emerging artists,” Walker said. “I like to bring my passion for art to my players. I recently took the entire team to view the Whitfield Lovell exhibition at AMFA, and I look forward to continuing to introduce the next generation to the great artists of the past and future.”

In addition, John Ed Anthony will be stepping down as an AMFA Foundation Director. Anthony joined the Foundation in 2016, and he will continue to serve in an advisory capacity as a member of the investment committee.

“We are grateful for John Ed’s contribution to the Foundation throughout the past seven years, which has been a transformative time for the museum,” Stephens said.

To learn more about the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, visit ARKMFA.org.