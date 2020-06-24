Dates announced for re-alignment of DHS offices in Logan, Monroe Counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) expects to complete the first phase of the re-alignment of its county offices by mid-August with changes to offices in Logan and Monroe counties.

The dates for action are:

Logan County -The office in Booneville will close July 31, and the staff will shift to the Paris office.

Monroe County – The office in Clarendon will close Aug. 14, and the staff will shift to the Brinkley office.

These closures are part of broader re-alignment of county offices announced last fall. Once these offices merge with the other office in those counties, the number of DHS offices will have been reduced by four and two leases on office annexes will end. Though four offices are closing, there is still at least one county office in each of the 75 counties in Arkansas.

The changes are the result of several-month reviews by DHS’s divisions of County Operations, Children and Family Services, Youth Services, Child Care and Early Childhood Education, Developmental Disabilities Services, Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services as well as the offices of the Secretary, Finance, Information Technology, and Procurement. The goal of the review was to ensure that the location of county offices matches where clients or potential clients are located and to ensure DHS is operating efficiently.

At this time, the offices in Logan and Monroe counties are open and available to clients.